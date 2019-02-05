Picking up where her #1 New York Times bestseller, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals left off, Judge Jeanine Pirro exposes the latest chapter in the unfolding liberal attack on our most basic values.



Donald Trump's presidency has been under siege by the Left and their Deep State fellow travelers who concocted an outrageous case of conspiracy with Russia to keep him from doing what he was elected to do: secure America's borders, revive its economy, drain the Washington DC swamp, and restore our constitutional republic.



Overturning presidential elections, nationalizing private industries like healthcare and education, destroying America's borders, erasing its national identity, and effectively silencing conservative voices in the cybersphere and public square are a few examples of the lengths to which the far-left progressives and socialists will go to destroy the America we love.



Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge features Judge Jeanine's keen analysis of explosive information about the anti-Trump conspirators, their corrupt methods and possible crimes, and the Left's subversive plot against the foundation of American liberty. Judge Jeanine is sounding the alarm and calling out those who despise our most cherished ideals and institutions to warn patriotic Americans before it's too late.