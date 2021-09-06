Siempre alegre

In this 50-day guide, #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer draws upon the teachings of the apostle Paul to lead readers into the daily practice of joy-filled living.



Joy is not just a "happy feeling" based on our circumstances or on things we possess—it is an unshakable stability in our spirit that comes from the strength of the Lord.



The apostle Paul has been called the apostle of joy. In his letter to the Philippian­­s—also widely considered to be the most joyful book in all of scripture—Paul uses the Greek words for joy and rejoicing 13 times in only 11 verses! Paul talked about experiencing joy in all circumstances, even during times of struggle.



In this special book and unique book, Joyce Meyer distills Paul’s teaching on joy into 50 short lessons that equip us to overcome the greatest challenges we face to a joyful life. Through daily readings, we are encouraged to embrace the truths God has given us that allow us to overcome the emotions, attitudes, and experiences that rob us of our joy. When we learn to Be Joyful in our journey, we begin to experience the wonderful, abundant life that the Lord has in store for us.