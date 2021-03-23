Discover and declare Biblical truths and grow your faith in Jesus with this 40-day study of Paul’s letters from renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.



What you believe is powerful, and the most essential belief is what you believe about Jesus. It’s a belief that’s birthed in faith and grows through a very personal and intimate relationship with a loving Savior. It is grounded on the truth of who He is and the meaning of what He did. In I Believe, Joyce Meyer presents 40 reflections on the Bible’s truths about Jesus and unpacks the depth of John 14:6: “He is the way, the truth, and the life.” Here is a path to a closer walk with Jesus and living with joy overflowing, peace that surpasses understanding, and unshakable confidence in what God has done for us.