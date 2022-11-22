Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Seize the Day
Seize the Day

Living on Purpose and Making Every Day Count

by Joyce Meyer

Regular Price $15.99

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
Regular Price $15.99

On Sale

Sep 13, 2016

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781455598328

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Devotional

Description

#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer shares a purposeful approach to everyday living, helping readers claim the good things God has in store for them each day.

Today is no ordinary day. You may perform simple routines, feel uninspired, or lack the excitement of hope. But today could be the most important one of your life — depending on how you choose to spend it.
Joyce Meyer, #1 New York Times bestselling author, encourages you not to waste another minute. There is something special, valuable waiting for you to discover in each day. And when you spend time with God daily, asking Him to help you find it, you’ll unlock the wonderful purpose He has in store for you. When you commit to letting God direct you, instead of resting passively in your own disappointments, you’ll be open to receive greater happiness and blessings than you ever thought possible.

All you need is the right encouragement. With over four decades of experience helping others find fulfillment, Joyce shares key biblical insights and personal stories that will help you make the most of this moment and SEIZE THE DAY!

Praise

"Meyer uses heartfelt, personal examples and biblical stories to encourage choices that will result in a life lived to its fullest. Practical advice for readers who want to stay on track: set goals, make specific plans to carry them out, draw on the Holy Spirit for determination to deal with emotions that can distract, and protect time from interruptions."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
