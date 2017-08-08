Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mi Tiempo Con Dios

Renuévese en su presencia diariamente

Over the course of three years, Joyce Meyer recorded in her journal the personal devotions and inspirations that guided her busy life. Those writings comprise MY TIME WITH GOD, the 365-day devotional that shares powerful insight into Joyce’s spiritual reflections and journey. Each daily entry guides readers through a narrative of meditations, an uplifting declaration, and relevant scripture to encourage greater intimacy with God. Including spiritual revelations experienced by one of the world’s leading Bible teachers, this book will renew readers’ minds, offering assurance of God’s complete love and desire for closeness with them.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: October 10th 2017

Price: $14 / $18.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781478991984

