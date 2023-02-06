Managing Your Emotions

Description

Learn to rule your emotions before they rule you with #1 New York Times bestselling author and renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.



The highs and lows of life bring many challenges, and our feelings want to swing accordingly, like an emotional roller coaster taking us from one extreme to another throughout the day – if we let them. Our emotions serve a purpose, but if we allow them to dictate how we choose to act, we lose our peace and stability, which only leads to confusion, anxiety, anger, and a host of other unhealthy attitudes. It’s a dangerous way to live and can cause us to make bad decisions that impact ourselves and others.



But it doesn’t have to be this way. The Bible contains wisdom to help you learn to manage your emotions each day, no matter what challenges life brings your way. And with this 90-day devotional, you’ll discover how to take charge of those fickle feelings before they take charge of you!