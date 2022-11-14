This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

​In her straightforward and profound style beloved by millions worldwide, best-selling author and Bible teacher Joyce Meyer reveals the incredible force that comes through the simple act of prayer.



Prayer transforms lives every day. But for those who pray, how many truly understand its power?



In How to Talk With God, a compact digest derived from The Power of Simple Prayer, Joyce Meyer explains the keys to unanswered prayers, the hindrances to prayer's effectiveness, and the Bible's role in prayer. She gives readers a new perspective on how best to communicate with God, and reveals that through prayerful conversation comes the ability to be successful in life, strong at heart, and sincere with others. Simple prayer, powerful results.