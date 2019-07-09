Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Galatians
A Biblical Study
Stir your faith in God and be inspired to walk the path of holiness, made open by a life free from the bonds of a sinful nature with renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer’s commentary on Galatians.Read More
Paul’s letter to the church at Galatia speaks largely to how important it was to Paul that the people embrace unity in Christ, no matter their differences. Galatians teaches that we’re justified by faith in Christ only and encourages us to pursue a life of holiness, not in our own strength, but in the knowledge of God’s empowering grace in our lives.
In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer offers an in-depth look at Galatians and emphasizes that we are not only saved by faith, we must learn to live by faith as well.
Edition: Unabridged
