



In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer offers an in-depth look at Galatians and emphasizes that we are not only saved by faith, we must learn to live by faith as well.

Paul’s letter to the church at Galatia speaks largely to how important it was to Paul that the people embrace unity in Christ, no matter their differences. Galatians teaches that we’re justified by faith in Christ only and encourages us to pursue a life of holiness, not in our own strength, but in the knowledge of God’s empowering grace in our lives.