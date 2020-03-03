Feelings (Teal LeatherLuxe Journal)

Examine your feelings and take control of your emotions with this companion journal to Joyce Meyer’s New York Times bestselling book Living Beyond Your Feelings.

In her New York Times bestselling book Living Beyond Your Feelings, Joyce Meyer examines the gamut of emotions that human beings experience and explains how we can manage our reactions to those emotions. This journal offers a safe place to explore those feelings while being encouraged and inspired by quotes from the book. Whether you are dealing with anger, resentment, sadness, loss, grief, or fear, this journal can help you work through those emotions and replace them with actions that lead to lasting happiness.

Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material is paired with detailed burnishing plus a four-color interior design to create this stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with rounded corners and intricate stitching to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.

