Do It Afraid
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Do It Afraid

Embracing Courage in the Face of Fear

by

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546026297

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: August 31st 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

PAGE COUNT: 288

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook ebook Hardcover Large Print See All
Recognize, confront, and conquer the fears holding you back from living boldly and freely with renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Joyce Meyer.

Fear is the devil’s favorite tool in the toolbox of schemes he uses to destroy God’s good plan for you. He uses it to hold you back and prevent progress in your relationships, career, and more.

In Do It Afraid, Joyce Meyer explains that fear is everywhere and affects everyone. It rules many people, but it doesn’t have to rule you any longer. She will teach you how to:
  • Understand fear and recognize how it works in your life.
  • Confront those fears that are holding you back.
  • Change your mindset for lasting freedom from some of the most common fears people face.

Remember, courage isn’t the absence of fear; it is learning how to move forward in the presence of fear. Courageous people do what they believe in their hearts they should do, no matter how they feel or what doubts fill their minds. When you take ownership of your problems and open your heart to God, He will help bring light into darkness so that you can be free.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews