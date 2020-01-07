Recognize, confront, and conquer the fears holding you back from living boldly and freely with this study guide from renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Joyce Meyer.





Fear is the devil’s favorite tool in the toolbox of schemes he uses to destroy God’s good plan for you. He uses it to hold you back and prevent progress in your relationships, career, and more.





In the DO IT AFRAID STUDY GUIDE, Joyce Meyer offers encouraging biblical wisdom, inspirational scripture, and thought-provoking exercises. Fear is everywhere and affects everyone. It rules many people, but it doesn’t have to be that way.



