Do It Afraid Study Guide

Embracing Courage in the Face of Fear

by

Recognize, confront, and conquer the fears holding you back from living boldly and freely with this study guide from renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Joyce Meyer.

Fear is the devil’s favorite tool in the toolbox of schemes he uses to destroy God’s good plan for you. He uses it to hold you back and prevent progress in your relationships, career, and more.

In the DO IT AFRAID STUDY GUIDE, Joyce Meyer offers encouraging biblical wisdom, inspirational scripture, and thought-provoking exercises. Fear is everywhere and affects everyone. It rules many people, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Remember, courage isn’t the absence of fear; it is learning how to move forward in the presence of fear. Courageous people do what they believe in their hearts they should do, no matter how they feel or what doubts fill their minds. When you take ownership of your problems and open your heart to God, He will help bring light into darkness so that you can be free.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781546026327

What's Inside

