Daily Devotions from Psalms

Discover a powerful and positive mindset each day of the year with uplifting insights and motivational Bible verses provided by #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.



The Book of Psalms offers readers ways to rejoice in prayer, to bow in worship, and to exalt God for all he does and for all his blessings to us, and at the heart of Psalms, there is a deep trust in God. When you spend time with God—reading His Word, listening, and praying for His direction—God will strengthen and enable you to handle life peacefully and wisely instead of merely trying to get through the day.



With the constant demands and pressures of daily life, it can be hard to regularly pause to be with and listen to God's voice. Joyce's practical teaching format in this 365-day devotional will encourage you to take the time for yourself so that you can fully receive the wisdom found in Psalms.