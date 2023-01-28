Free shipping on orders $35+
Install Your Own Solar Panels
Designing and Installing a Photovoltaic System to Power Your Home
Description
Labor and related costs account for more than half of the price of the average home solar installation. But homeowners can save thousands of dollars with this user-friendly manual, which follows the same process professional contractors use. Through detailed directions and step-by-step photos, veteran solar installer Joseph Burdick and seasoned builder Philip Schmidt teach you how to determine the size, placement, and type of installation you’ll need. This comprehensive DIY guide covers everything from assembling rooftop racking or building a ground-mount structure to setting up the electrical connections and making a battery bank for off-grid systems.
What's Inside
Praise
“Burdick and Schmidt cut through the jargon, electrical codes, and potential pitfalls to help anyone interested in solar power to do it themselves — safely, economically, and effectively.” — Dan Fink, professor in solar energy technology, Ecotech Institute
“Explains solar energy with expertise, joy, and aplomb!” — Tim Olsen, president, Advanced Energy Systems LLC
