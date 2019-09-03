



In the year before President Trump was elected, two Yale Law School students- Jordan Blashek, a Republican Marine, and Chris Haugh, a young Democrat and son of a single mother from Berkeley, CA- formed an unlikely friendship. Jordan was fresh off his service in the Marines and feeling a bit out of place at Yale Law School. Chris was trying to reach past the privilege bubble that is Yale University.



Jordan and Chris’s friendship blossomed not in spite of, but because of, their different political differences. They discovered that the world made sense when they spoke to each other, and this made them hungry for more-not just conversation, but actual understanding of the human stakes of the rather abstract arguments they and other law school students like to engage in.



An unforgettable story of two ambitious, patriotic, and ultimately optimistic, young Americans, UNION is the story that America needs now. What begins as law school friendship became so important that Jordan and Chris reorganized their post-law school lives to get back on the road and keep talking. UNION is the story of these trips, and the way they changed the lives of the men who embarked on them. It is also the story of the men and women they meet along the way.



We ride along with Jordan and Chris as they travel from Detroit to Idaho to the Mexican border, listening in on front seat arguments that tackle the most divisive political and social issues of our day. We also peer outside the car to understand the parts of America that Jordan and Chris want to understand better, including immigration, mass incarceration and the military civilian divide-to name just three.



UNION is a road narrative, a civics lesson, and an unforgettable window into one epic friendship.