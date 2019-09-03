Jordan Blashek

Jordan Blashek is a Repulican, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and an aspiring business leader. He grew up in a Jewish family in Encino, California. After graduating from Princeton University in 2009, he spent five years in the Marines as an infantry office and was awarded two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals. Jordan has published articles in the Marine Corps Gazette, the American Thinker, and the British Medical Journal. He holds degrees from Yale Law School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Princeton University, and currently works at a venture firm for public benefit created by the CEO of Alphabet.



Christopher Haugh is a Democratic speechwriter, attorney, and journalist from Kensington, California. He graduated with honors from the University of California, Berkeley before moving on to Oxford University and then Yale Law School. He joined the U.S. Department of State’s Planning Staff at the age of 23. Chris currently runs a private communications practice, where he advises a wide range of clients ranging from hedge fund managers and newspaper publishers to Congressmen and women and former high-ranking government employees



