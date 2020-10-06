Which Country Has the World's Best Health Care?
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Which Country Has the World's Best Health Care?

by

Public Affairs Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781541797758

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: June 22nd 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Comparative Politics

PAGE COUNT: 464

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
The preeminent doctor and bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel is repeatedly asked one question: Which country has the best healthcare? He set off to find an answer.

The US spends more than any other nation, nearly $4 trillion, on healthcare. Yet, for all that expense, the US is not ranked #1 — not even close.

In Which Country Has the World’s Best Healthcare? Ezekiel Emanuel profiles eleven of the world’s healthcare systems in pursuit of the best or at least where excellence can be found. Using a unique comparative structure, the book allows healthcare professionals, patients, and policymakers alike to know which systems perform well, and why, and which face endemic problems. From Taiwan to Germany, Australia to Switzerland, the most inventive healthcare providers tackle a global set of challenges — in pursuit of the best healthcare in the world.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Valuable... It's hard to imagine anyone better suited to rank the world's health care systems than an oncologist with a Harvard medical degree and a Harvard Ph.D. in political philosophy who was deeply involved in crafting the Affordable Care Act and currently chairs the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania."—The New York Review of Books
Read More Read Less