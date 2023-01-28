Free shipping on orders $35+

The Permaculture Promise
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Permaculture Promise

What Permaculture Is and How It Can Help Us Reverse Climate Change, Build a More Resilient Future on Earth, and Revitalize Our Communities

by Jono Neiger

Foreword by Toby Hemenway

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 1, 2016

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612124285

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Environmental Conservation & Protection

Description

Permaculture is a sustainability buzzword, but many people wonder what it actually means and why it is relevant. Originally coined by combining the words permanent and agriculture, permaculture has evolved into an optimistic approach connecting all the systems of human life: gardening, housing, transportation, energy, and how we structure our communities. 

The Permaculture Promise explains in simple terms why permaculture may be the key to unlocking a livable future on our planet. Author Jono Neiger asserts that humans can thrive while simultaneously making Earth healthier and not destroying it. The book shows 22 ways that permaculture can create a better future for all living things. Profiles of people and communities — including an urban dweller who tore up her driveway to create a vegetable garden and a California housing development that dedicates a third of its land to parks, orchards, and gardens — will inspire you to incorporate permaculture principles into your life today. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

 “The rise of the permaculture movement is one of the brightest signs of hope on our distressed planet, and this book helps anyone understand why!”
— Bill McKibben, author ofDeep Economy

“Jono Neiger shows us that permaculture is for far more than gardening by providing a to-do list for building community resilience in the face of climate change and other challenges. The Permaculture Promise offers hope for the garden, home, neighborhood, city, and beyond.”
— Eric Toensmeier, award-winning author of Paradise Lot

“Practical, personal, and powerful! The Permaculture Promise offers a rich and engaging introduction guaranteed to inspire novices and remind experienced permaculture practitioners of why they began their journey into the ecological and ethical re-design of our lives and landscapes.”
— John M. Gerber, professor of sustainable food and farming, University of Massachusetts Amherst

“Jono Neiger gives us hope for restoring health to ourselves, our communities, and the planet through straightforward lessons with steps anyone can follow.”
— Claudia Joseph, Executive Director, New York Permaculture Exchange

“This masterful work describes the potential benefits of embracing permaculture elements within urban, rural, and community settings. A must-read for inspiration and practical knowledge to initiate change in our challenging times.”
— Jude Hobbs, co-founder of the Permaculture Institute of North America

Read More Read Less