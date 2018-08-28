Define Your Dream Life Break Your Fear Pattern Rewrite Your Inner Narrative Eliminate Your Fear Response Live Your Dream

Most people have something that gnaws at them at night, a mess or unrealized dream somewhere in their lives that causes them to feel stuck, out of control, overwhelmed, incomplete, and dissatisfied. They want to run away, back away, and ignore what they fear — whether it’s a demanding boss, unsatisfying sex life, or distant love interest, but they can’t. The fear finds them anyway. It’s always there, and it’s the source of all of their unhappiness. It’s what lies behind every problem, and it’s what stands between them and the lives they were meant to live.Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert wants readers to know one thing: you can face your fear and create your ultimate life-and you can do it quickly. You can find your dream job. You can end that dead end relationship and get the love you want and deserve. You can overcome perfectionism, procrastination, panic, worry, rejection, failure, excuses and even the people in your life who keep telling you that you can’t. You can turn your dreams into reality. You can find happiness, success and love. And you don’t need years of therapy or even medications to do it.is a 5 step plan that is guaranteed to transform the fearful into fearless. It’s based on a revolutionary formula developed by Jonathan Alpert, and it’s worked on countless patients whose amazing stories are told throughout the book.In as few as 3 weeks readers will transform their lives using the 5 step program:By teaching readers to use fear to their advantage and take important risks BE FEARLESS will make the impossible possible.