Life is Simple
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Life is Simple

How Ockham's Razor Set Science Free and Shapes the Universe

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549112119

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: September 28th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Philosophy & Social Aspects

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover
A biologist argues that simplicity is the guiding principle of the universe
 
Centuries ago, the principle of Ockham’s razor changed our world by showing simpler answers to be preferable and more often true. In Life Is Simple, scientist Johnjoe McFadden traces centuries of discoveries, taking us from a geocentric cosmos to quantum mechanics and DNA, arguing that simplicity has revealed profound answers to the greatest mysteries. This is no coincidence. From the laws that keep a ball in motion to those that govern evolution, simplicity, he claims, has shaped the universe itself. And in McFadden’s view, life could only have emerged by embracing maximal simplicity, making the fundamental law of the universe a cosmic form of natural selection that favors survival of the simplest. Recasting both the history of science and our universe’s origins, McFadden transforms our understanding of ourselves and our world.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews