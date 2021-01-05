Johnjoe McFadden
Johnjoe McFadden is Professor of Molecular Genetics at the University of Surrey, where he studies the genetics of microbes that cause infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis. The author of Quantum Evolution and the co-author ofLife on the Edge, he lives in London with his wife and son.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Life is Simple
A biologist argues that simplicity is the guiding principle of the universe Centuries ago, the principle of Ockham’s razor changed our world by showing simpler answers…