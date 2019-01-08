Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dawn of the Code War
America's Battle Against Russia, China, and the Rising Global Cyber Threat
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"John Carlin has written a crucial book- for practitioners and laymen
alike-about the evolution, impacts, and implications of the abuses
we've all witnessed, and many have personally experienced, in the
cyber domain. Cyber is yet another example of the dual-edged nature of
technology: huge benefit to mankind on one hand, and the potential for
great harm on the other. And, unique to this book, is the historical
description of how we have tried to respond to the harmful activities that
occur all too frequently in the cyber domain. An interesting read, with
vivid detail. John represents a superb amalgam of legal
insight and great writing skill. A must read in my view."—James Clapper, New York Times bestselling author and former Director of National Intelligence
"This book is thrilling, important, and deeply fascinating.
Cybersecurity is key to modern life: an imperative for us as a nation and each
of us personally. It's about protecting our personal data, our businesses, and
our democracy. John Carlin has been on the front lines, defending us against
attacks from China, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and criminal gangs. The
riveting stories of these secret battles for our digital safety teach us much
about what America can-and must-do to protect itself."—Walter Isaacson, New York Times bestselling author of Leonardo Da Vinci
"By turns
electrifying, illuminating, inspirational, and difficult to put down, [Dawn
of the Code War] describes how 'criminals, terrorists, and spies' have used
the Internet for their gain, and how the U.S. government along with
international allies, has assessed and addressed these threats... Similar in
energy to Carl Bernstein's All the Presidents Men, it informs of current
cyberthreats while offering stirring success stories and cautions about the
future of the code war... A deeply intriguing look into cybersecurity threats
facing the United States that will fascinate anyone interested in technology
and/or political intrigue." —Library Journal
"Given the threats
Carlin enumerates, including election hacking and the theft of intelligence
files, responses "created and refined in real-time" are increasingly
necessary-but not forthcoming. Given the lack of developed policy, if you're
alarmed by the thought of Russian election tampering in 2016, you're likely to
be even more so come the midterms-and by this dire book."—Kirkus Reviews