A Guide to Hemingway's Paris

PREFACE

One of the few things I remember from my undergraduate American literature survey is the teacher's lecture on Ernest Hemingway. Not dates and books, but his description of Hemingway's Paris. For twelve years thereafter I dreamed of browsing in Sylvia Beach's Shakespeare and Company bookstore with Hemingway, James Joyce, and Ezra Pound; of visiting Gertrude Stein's studio filled with modernist masters of art and literature; of leaning on the Dingo bar with Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald; of sipping vermouth cassis and reciting the Bible with John Dos Passos at the Closerie des Lilas; of strolling the swept gravel walks of the Luxembourg Gardens' allées where Stein walked her dog Basket and talked about writing; of shadowboxing with Hemingway in Pound's studio and in the basement of the Three Mountains Press; of watching the poules on the boulevard with Jake Barnes; of ordering a demi with him at a zinc; of dancing with Brett to accordion music in a bal musette; and of feasting with her at a champagne breakfast in the Bois de Boulogne.

Older and better read, I now know expatriate Paris was there long before Hemingway arrived. He went, the critics tell us, at the urging of Sherwood Anderson, his literary mentor. Bearing letters of introduction to expatriates such as James Joyce, Gertrude Stein, and Sylvia Beach, Hemingway and his first wife Hadley reached Paris just before Christmas 1921. He would make it his home, off and on, for the next eight years. Here he would fashion a prose that not only would revolutionize American literature but would also make him rich and famous. His first success, The Sun Also Rises, put the expatriates in Montparnasse on the literary map; a generation of Americans grew up imitating the styles of Jake and Brett. Sixty years later, the romantic Paris of The Sun Also Rises remains for many of us the real Paris. You can find us, as you could find our parents and grandparents, on the terraces of the Dôme, the Rotonde and the Select, sipping our cafés noirs, demis, and pernods, pretending we are not the tourists that we are. Seduced by the mystique of Hemingway, who among us has not searched the canvases of the impressionists for a key to Hemingway's prose; wandered Montparnasse at night, drunk on wine or Paris herself; listened to music coming from a boîte in the Rue de la Montagne Ste. Geneviève; stood on the Pont de la Tournelle gazing with Jake Barnes towards Notre Dame and wished ourselves what we were not? The bittersweet A Moveable Feast introduced another generation to the same Paris. That much of this account is fiction, the work of a sullen Hemingway settling accounts with the dead, is beside the point. In cafés off the Place St. Michel, Parisiennes still pout their way into your heart; standing outside Gertrude Stein's studio on the Rue du Fleurus, you remember Hemingway's account of Stein's appropriation of "a lost generation" from a garage mechanic; in the mirror in the toilet at Michaud's, you can still see Hemingway and Fitzgerald measuring their manhood; and early in the morning on a spring day, when the horse chestnuts are lime-green and the air crisp, Marshal Ney's statue on the terrace of the Closerie des Lilas is still a congenial breakfast companion.

For most of my life, I knew this city only as a dream. An unreal city in which I imagined Hemingway and the Lost Generation negotiating narrow, cobbled alleys straight out of Gene Kelly's An American in Paris, Quasimodo in the shadows, bereted Frenchmen sipping absinthe at sidewalk cafés, chic French girls stirring drinks with straws under Cinzano umbrellas. The first time I saw the real Paris was in 1984, thanks to a Fulbright grant. And one of the first things I did was make the pilgrimage to Shakespeare and Company. From friends' postcards, I recognized the bookstore's quaint green facade on the Left Bank of the Seine across from Notre Dame. Each year many hundreds of Americans, urged on by memories of Hemingway's novels and teachers' lectures, make the same trek to this landmark that I made.

Yet, in 1984, I could find no guide to Hemingway's Paris. And, I was to learn, Hemingway never knew the Shakespeare and Co. that I knew and thought he had known.

A student from Texas, making up his own guide by thumbing through A Moveable Feast, inspired me to turn to Hemingway himself. With the addresses Hemingway gives in that book and a street guide to Paris, you can find the more famous sites—the Rotonde, Dôme, and Select halfway down the Boulevard du Montparnasse, the Closerie des Lilas at its foot, the apartment over the sawmill and Ezra Pound's studio on the nearby Rue Notre-Dame-des-Champs, Stein's studio on the Rue du Fleurus, the Place de la Contrescarpe and Hemingway's first apartment on the Rue du Cardinal Lemoine, the Luxembourg Gardens, the Tuileries and the Louvre. Searching these out, I discovered what Hemingway knew: that Montparnasse is best seen on foot. I followed Jake Barnes and Bill Gorton through the streets of the Latin Quarter, dreamed with a young Hemingway of an older Paris where wolves roamed and tumbrils rattled. As poor or poorer than the twenties' Hemingway, I sneaked through the lobbies of the Crillon and Ritz, gazed enviously at the rich fruits du mer in Prunier's window, nursed for an hour a demi at the Deux Magots, and treated myself, as had Hemingway, to Lipp's cervelas remoulade.

But the short list of such addresses seemed paltry compared to the longer list of defunct places I had no way of locating. Where was the bal musette where Jake and Brett meet in The Sun Also Rises; Zelli's where Jake, Brett and the Count dance; the Dingo, where they drink; the taxidermist's Jake and Bill Gorton stumble by? And where were A Moveable Feast's Michaud's, La Pêche Miraculeuse, the S bus, and La Petite Chaumière? Asked at the last minute to teach The Sun Also Rises to a group of French students in Angers, I found them as curious—and ignorant—as myself about many of the places Hemingway mentions.

So began the search that would form the basis of this book. Most of the old places are gone; those that remain are often expensive and cluttered with Americans. But every one of us who dreams of Paris dreams of a city shaped in large part by Ernest Hemingway. For those through whose visions of the City of Light carouse Jake Barnes and Brett Ashley, this book is written.

The Sun Also Rises and A Moveable Feast remain its heart. I have supplemented their references to specific places in and about Paris with places Hemingway mentioned in other novels and in newspaper and magazine articles. Books by and about people who knew Hemingway—Morley Callaghan's That Summer in Paris; Janet Flanner's letters and memoires; The Way It Was, Harold Loeb's answer to The Sun Also Rises; John Dos Passos's The Best Times; biographies and letters of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Hemingway, James Joyce, and Archibald MacLeish—often provided additional sites or gave addresses of Hemingway locations from the early years. Mary Walsh Hemingway's How It Was and A. E. Hotchner's Papa Hemingway were helpful for the post World War II years. I relied heavily upon Carlos Baker's invaluable biography, which lists an incredible number of Hemingway sites; Ernest Hemingway: A Life Story was the first comprehensive biography and remains, in my opinion, the basis for all biographies since. Brian Morton's Americans in Paris is a handy guide for some Hemingway addresses and those people associated with him. Because Morton seeks to list every notable American who ever visited Paris, his Hemingway entries are understandably limited. Neither Morton nor Baker is much interested in the Paris of Hemingway's fiction. Robert Gajdusek's Hemingway's Paris quotes Hemingway and others, but intended as an anthology, it is neither comprehensive nor a guide. It lists only those addresses common to most Hemingway biographies, concentrating on autobiographical rather than fictional addresses.

Combining both Hemingway's life and fiction in this guide, I have tried to be as comprehensive and specific as possible in my entries. Wherever possible, I have visited the places in the guide, attempting to discover how much—if any—they have changed since Hemingway knew them. The places associated with Hemingway—the cafés of the Carrefour Vavin, La Closerie des Lilas, the Ritz—all remember him. Some trade on his name—you can drink in the Hemingway Bar at the Ritz, sit at Hemingway's favorite spot at the Closerie, sleep in his and Hadley's room at the Hôtel d'Angleterre. But he is not remembered fondly by everyone; weary waiters at the Rotonde and Select will tell tourists for the ten thousandth time that, yes, this is where Hemingway came. Many of the lesser known cafés, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels Hemingway knew, having since closed or changed hands, are ignorant of their place in American literary history. Where Michaud's stood is now a café; no one there had heard of Ernest Hemingway two years ago, and they were indifferent to their toilet's fame. For the French, many places we associate with Hemingway have other, stronger associations. Michaud's suggests food, not phalluses; the now demolished Vélodrome d'Hiver is a somber memorial to the deportation of French Jews; and Montparnasse itself was there long before Hemingway discovered it.

Why did he wind up on the Left Bank of Paris in 1921? He had first planned to take Hadley to the Italy he knew from World War I, but Sherwood Anderson convinced him that Paris was the place to be. And Paris, for writers and artists, meant the Left Bank. The Right Bank's Montmartre had been the Bohemian capital of Paris in the 1890s. But by 1914, the artists had abandoned Montmartre for Montparnasse. Near the Latin Quarter, whose student crowds insured continuous revolutions in taste if not politics, with the École des Beaux Arts nearby, Montparnasse became the cultural capital of Paris. It was in Montparnasse that the cancan first appeared and the polka first took hold in France. Here too were the models for what became Puccini's La Bohème.

Douanier Rousseau was among the first to come, followed by Apollinaire and others. They chose the café-restaurant La Closerie des Lilas—which Hemingway would also choose—for their Tuesday soirées. Russian exiles—including Lenin and Trotsky—sat in the Closerie and other cafés and plotted political revolution. Eisenstein, Stravinsky, and others plotted artistic revolutions. Cocteau and Picasso joined them. Montparnasse had become the Muses' mountain.

And Americans by the thousands came back "over there." They had learned firsthand in World War I that Paris was a lot more fun than America. By 1922 when Hemingway returned, we had Prohibition; the French had wine. The dollar was strong; the franc was weak. One dollar got you ten francs at the beginning of the decade and it kept getting better; by the time the 1929 stock-market crash put an end to Paris for Americans, you could get 25 francs for a buck. And income tax returns suggest the average Frenchman pulled in a third of what the average American made. Paris had become the international art and literary center; everyone who was anyone found a cheap hotel room on the Left Bank to sleep in and spent his days in the cafés of Montparnasse.

However, the world of The Sun Also Rises is not, finally, very French. After all, Georgette Hobin—a prostitute—is the only really French character in it. Brett Ashley is English, Mike Campbell is Scottish, the Count is Greek, Jake Barnes, Bill Gorton, and Robert Cohn are American. This is indeed an expatriate novel, filled with strangers in a strange land. And the nightclubs, bars, and cafés that fill the book are crammed with anyone but Frenchmen. Every place in The Sun Also Rises was real. And most of them appear in twenties' tourist guidebooks that warn the reader that these are tourist traps rather than la France profonde. This suggests that the young Hemingway, at least, was more a typical tourist than one might think. But as Hemingway came to know Paris and the French, he became less dependent on tourist traps. Indeed, he prided himself on knowing the "real" Paris. Many of his friends recall his taking them to out-of-the-way cafés, to the horse and bike races, to boxing matches. He walked for a while in two worlds, that of American enclaves and that of the French.

That so many places were popular with tourists made them easier to locate. I quote guidebooks upon occasion either to supplement Hemingway's sometimes fleeting references or to provide alternative descriptions. Baedeker's, Les Guides Bleus, Muirhead, Bruce Reynolds's 1927 guide Paris With the Lid Lifted, and Julian Street's 1929 Where Paris Dines were especially helpful. Jean-Emile Bayard's Le quartier latin, hier et aujourd'hui and Robert Robert's (pseudonym for Robert Burnand) Le guide du gourmand à Paris provided a Gallic point of view. Henri Gault and Christian Millau's various guides over the past twenty years supplement my personal opinion of the places that still remain. For those places that did not make the guidebooks, I found invaluable Didot-Bottin's Almanache du commerce de Paris—a city directory that provides yearly business indices by type, street, and owner. Jacques Coussillan's Dictionnaire historique des Rues de Paris (published under his pseudonym, Hillairet) locates streets whose names have changed and provides fascinating histories of every street in Paris (although, being French, he seldom mentions American connections).

Hemingway, like Dos Passos, e. e. cummings, and others, came back to France as a war veteran. To some degree, they were no doubt seeking the afterglow of the heady excitement of the war to end all wars. But they were also serious artists, bent on discovering for America a language, subject, and form all her own. Not that all was harmony among the Muses. The expatriate crowd had a clique for every café at the Vavin crossroads in Montparnasse. Hemingway pretended to distinguish the artists from the "artistes" by which café—the Dôme or Rotonde—they favored. And for every judgment he made, there was someone in another camp making the reverse. Portly Gertrude Stein presided over her coterie in a studio crammed with paintings on the Rue du Fleurus, but woe betide the man who, like Ezra Pound, mentioned Joyce's name more than once. Dapper Joyce's Left Bank bastion was Sylvia Beach's Shakespeare and Company on the Rue de l'Odéon; here Beach—who seems to have been a long-suffering saint among proud sinners—loaned and sold books to and by the modern masters—among them Joyce, Yeats, Eliot, Pound, and Hemingway.

Hemingway's Parisian haunts changed with his fortunes. At first a financially strapped—at least compared to other expatriates—newlywed, he opted for the Left Bank. He and Hadley knew the favorite expatriate hangouts there, and he put them all in The Sun Also Rises. Hemingway and Jake Barnes's Paris had three centers: the Left Bank, Montmartre, and the area around the Opéra. The Left Bank, especially Montparnasse, was where they lived and socialized during the day and early evening. Most of their restaurants—Lavigne's, Lavenue's, Polidor's—were located here. As were the bars and cafés—the Closerie, Dingo, Dôme, Rotonde, Select—on and off the Boulevard du Montparnasse. Cafés were the center of social life here, along with bars and nightclubs such as the College Inn and the Jockey Club. The Opéra district was where Hemingway and The Sun Also Rises' Barnes worked as reporters. Most of the cafés and bars he frequented here—Caves Murae, the Hole in the Wall, the Napolitain, Vetzel's—were newspaper hangouts. The Crillon and Ritz had fancier bars, the Café de la Paix was for tourists and putting on the dog. Montmartre meant nightlife, and many of these places—Florida's, La Petite Chaumière, Zelli's—were popular with tourists as well as expatriates.

After he became rich and famous as "Papa," Hemingway began to shun Montparnasse. With reason. He had angered everyone he put in The Sun Also Rises as well as everyone he had left out. Leaving Hadley meant he had to leave friends as well. He and Pauline Pfeiffer lived near the Faubourg St. Germain, and Hemingway tended to gravitate to the cafés in this area—the Deux Magots, Flore, and Lipp's. Rich enough to afford the best, he came to know the better hotels and restaurants of Paris. By the fifties, he had become a regular at the Ritz and Prunier's.

Because I assume any reader of this book to be something of a Hemingway aficionado, I have not provided a full biography. This book began as a sort of annotation to Hemingway's Paris, and it remains primarily that. In addition to the guide, I have included a bibliography of works consulted, a brief chronology of Hemingway's stays in Paris, and an annotated index of characters and people found in the guide. Readers of literature can use the book to learn more about places they run across in his work or biographies. The curious can read it for its anecdotal value. Tourists in Paris can use it to supplement general guides to the city. The walking tours at the end of the book are suggested for people interested in getting a firsthand feel for what it was like to live in Hemingway's Paris.

This book could not have been written without the help of a number of people. I especially wish to thank: Louis D. Rubin, Jr., who is responsible in more ways than even he knows; my editor Susan Ketchin, who deserves a trip to Paris for having breathed life into a stuffy academic tome; John Gatton, who knows more about Paris than I ever will; Yolanda Warren, for summer afternoons at Princeton; Alan Baragona, who knows more about word processors than I care to; Virginia Military Institute, which provided me money and a computer; my colleagues and students who endured with patience my fanaticism; and Bee, who will always have Paris.

CHRONOLOGY

The following is a chronology giving Hemingway's trips to Paris mentioned in the guide and tours.

1899 H born. Summer 1918 19-year-old H first sees Paris; Madeleine is bombed. December 1921 H and Hadley arrive in Paris and stay until 1923 on Rue du Cardinal Lemoine; meet Stein et al. H a journalist and unknown writer. January 1924 H, Hadley, and Bumby in Paris together on Rue Notre-Dame-des-Champs until 1926 split; Montparnasse period; writes SAR. 1927 H marries Pauline, moves onto Rue Férou and stays until 1928; H becomes Papa; FTA begun here. 1929 H, Pauline, and son Patrick in Paris on Rue Férou until 1930; boxes with Callaghan. Summer 1931 Brief visit to Paris. Fall 1933 Visits Paris; dines with Joyces prior to African trip (GHA). 1937 Visits Paris while covering Spanish Civil War; gives Shakespeare & Co. reading. 1944 Liberation of Paris; at the Ritz with Mary Walsh. 1949 Visits Paris with Mary. 1953 Visits Paris with Mary. 1956 Visits Paris with Mary; discovers AMF notebooks. 1961 Suicide in Idaho.

1

Guide

This guide contains only those places mentioned by Hemingway or by others in connection with him. Entries are alphabetical, ignoring French articles (la, le, F, etc.). Cafés, café-restaurants, hotels, and restaurants are classed here by the key word in their titles (i.e., Café Select is alphabetized under S; the index includes lists of businesses by kind). Where several apartments are listed under the same tenant name, listings are in chronological order. Wherever possible, I include street numbers, arrondissements, and Métro stops. In instances of conflicting addresses, I have followed French sources (especially Didot-Bottin and Hillairet). Several addresses eluded me, and no doubt I have overlooked others. I invite readers who have addresses other than mine or who know of places I omit, to write me care of the publisher. Sources of literary citations are noted in brackets in the text, by author and page number. Citations of Hemingway's works are listed by title and page number, with titles abbreviated as follows: SAR is The Sun Also Rises; AMF is A Moveable Feast; FTA is A Farewell to Arms; GHA is Green Hills of Africa; FBT is For Whom The Bell Tolls. Other abbreviations should be self-explanatory.

2 and 4, Place de la Contrescarpe

[5th; Monge]

1. Café des Amateurs

"The cesspool of the Rue Mouffetard," the Café des Amateurs was around the corner from where the Hemingways lived in 1922–23 [AMF, p 3]. Reeking of old wine and older clientele, it had been the haunt of quartier drunkards for over a hundred years before Hemingway learned to shun it. Known in the 1800s as Les Caves du Panthéon, it had offered to "chiffoniers, chanteurs ambulants, et vagobonds" (ragmen, minstrels, bums, and vagabonds) drinks for ten centimes. Five hundred years before that, its ancestral neighbor, La Maison de la Pomme de Pin, had drawn Rabelais and Villon.

Today La Chope—the Beer Mug—stands where the Café des Amateurs stood the night Jake Barnes and Bill Gorton resisted its siren stench of dirty bodies and pommes frites on their drunken stroll through Paris. Quartier residents still crowd its terrace tables, looking out on the Place de la Contrescarpe where clochards—Parisian bums named after the bells (les cloches) that once summoned them to sift market trash for food—sprawl in the shade of trees.

[ NOTE : A Moveable Feast calls this the Café des Amateurs; The Sun Also Rises, the Café aux Amateurs.]

33, Rue de Vaugirard

[6th; Odéon]

2. American Club

In what is today a cafeteria, Canadian writer Morley Callaghan decked Hemingway during the summer of 1929 in a boxing match refereed by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Absorbed by the fight, Fitzgerald had let a round go for four rather than three minutes. "'All right, Scott,' Ernest said savagely, 'if you want to see me getting the shit knocked out of me, just say so. Only don't say you made a mistake,' and he stomped off to the shower room to wipe the blood from his mouth" [Callaghan, p. 214].