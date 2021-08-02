The Hunger of the Gods

Set in a Norse-inspired world and packed with myth, magic, and vengeance, this second book in John Gwynne’s Bloodsworn trilogy is the next chapter an epic saga that follows a band of warriors as they face the wrath of ancient gods and change the shape of the world.



Lik-Rifa, the dragon god of legend, has been freed from her eternal prison. Now she plots a new age of blood and conquest.



As Orka continues the hunt for her missing son, the Bloodsworn sweep south in a desperate race to save one of their own – and Varg takes the first steps on the path of vengeance.



Elvar has sworn to fulfil her blood oath and rescue a prisoner from the clutches of Lik-Rifa and her dragonborn followers, but first she must persuade the Battle-Grim to follow her.



Yet even the might of the Bloodsworn and Battle-Grim cannot stand alone against a dragon god.



Their hope lies within the mad writings of a chained god. A book of forbidden magic with the power to raise the wolf god Ulfrir from the dead . . .and bring about a battle that will shake the foundations of the earth.



Praise for The Shadow of the Gods

“There is not a dull chapter in this fantasy epic.” —Vulture (Best of the Year)



"A satisfying and riveting read. It’s everything I’ve come to expect from a John Gwynne book." —Robin Hobb



"A masterfully crafted, brutally compelling Norse-inspired epic." —Anthony Ryan



"A masterclass in storytelling . . . epic, gritty fantasy with an uncompromising amount of heart." —FanFiAddict





