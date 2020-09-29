Untold Stories

Only available in audio! Listen to never-before-told, behind-the-scenes anecdotes as recounted by sports journalism legend John Feinstein.



Hear John's once-in-lifetime personal interactions with some of the most monumental figures and moments in sports history: from Bob Knight and “the night of the chair,” to Coach K and the 2am Denny's saga; fighting with John Thompson; and his last few conversations with Jim Valvano.



Feinstein’s illustrious career spans decades in the company of some of the most iconic figures in basketball, golf, football, hockey, tennis, soccer, and more. Here, for the first time, he relates captivating, unguarded stories from his past for fans to enjoy, featuring a cast of familiar characters including Tiger Woods and his dad, Don Shula, and John McEnroe, as he reflects on the power of passion, the love of family, and a life spent in sport.

