#1 New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell’s latest book will enhance the lives of leaders, professionals, and anyone who wants to achieve success and personal growth.We often treat the word capacity as if it were a natural law of limitation. Unfortunately, most of us are much more comfortable defining what we perceive as off limits rather than what’s really possible. Could it be that many of us have failed to expand our potential because we have allowed what we perceive as capacity to define us? What if our limits are not really our limits? In his newest book, John Maxwell identifies 17 core capacities. Some of these are abilities we all already possess, such as energy, creativity and leadership. Others are aspects of our lives controlled by our choices, like our attitudes, character, and intentionality. Maxwell examines each of these capacities, and provides clear and actionable advice on how you can increase your potential in each. He will guide you on how to identify, grow, and apply your critical capacities. Once you’ve blown the “cap” off your capacities, you’ll find yourself more successful — and fulfilled — in your daily life.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Drive. Focus. Commitment. I ask this from all of my players because they are essential qualities for success on the court. In INTENTIONAL LIVING, John Maxwell shares how the same qualities are necessary for life. John's ability to share from his own experience inspires the reader to believe they can have a life that matters if they want-and gives the reader tools to make that dream a reality."—John Calipari, National championship head coach and 2015 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee
"Thought-provoking and encouraging...with hundreds of questions designed to help readers in their quest for personal and professional growth. Clear and inspiring, this is a great approach to leadership."—Publishers Weekly on Good Leaders Ask Great Questions
"An intriguing look at leadership with practical advice makes this book beneficial to. . .anyone who wants to develop and improve their skills."—Library Journal on Good Leaders Ask Great Questions
"The first time I met John Maxwell, I could tell that he and I shared the same values. He cares about people and he wants to help them. One of the best ways to do that is to teach people how to overcome failure and adversity. That ability turned my life around. If you read Sometimes You Win--Sometimes You Learn, you will learn that valuable skill. I highly recommend this book."—Ben Carson, M.D., pediatric neurosurgeon and NYT bestselling author of America the Beautiful and Gifted Hands, on Sometimes You Win--Sometimes You Learn
"Millions of individuals--myself included--have been inspired by the words and works of John Maxwell. Now, in The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, John again shares his remarkable insights and wisdom into how each of us can reach our full potential and make a positive difference in the lives of others."
—Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. Cabinet Secretary, Senator and President of the American Red Cross, on The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth
—Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. Cabinet Secretary, Senator and President of the American Red Cross, on The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth
"John has been a mentor and teacher for me for many years and what I love most about him is that he has pushed and helped me personally go through The 5 Levels of Leadership!"—Kevin Turner, COO, Microsoft, on The 5 Levels of Leadership
"John Maxwell's books have been required reading for my leadership team for years. I can't think of anyone better at distilling decades of leadership experience into practical, approachable principles that anyone can apply at any level of leadership."—Dave Ramsey, host of The Dave Ramsey Show and best-selling author of The Total Money Makeover, on The 5 Levels of Leadership