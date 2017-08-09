10th Anniversary Edition: Updated with New Chapter & Foreword
In YOUR BEST LIFE NOW Osteen says, “I am what I am today because of what I believed about myself yesterday. And I will be tomorrow what I’m believing about myself right now. God sees us as more than conquerors, able to fulfill our destiny. We need to see ourselves through the eyes of our Creator.” He says that our self-image should mirror exactly what God says about us, not what we feel or think. And he encourages readers to be people of faith, for if you can see the invisible, God will do the impossible.