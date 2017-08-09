Order Now

10th Anniversary Edition: Updated with New Chapter & Foreword

Pastor Joel Osteen asks everyone to examine what he or she really believes. Why is this important? Because we will become what we believe. Our beliefs will prove either a barrier or vehicle as we strive to go higher, rise above our obstacles, and to live in health, abundance, and victory.

In YOUR BEST LIFE NOW Osteen says, “I am what I am today because of what I believed about myself yesterday. And I will be tomorrow what I’m believing about myself right now. God sees us as more than conquerors, able to fulfill our destiny. We need to see ourselves through the eyes of our Creator.” He says that our self-image should mirror exactly what God says about us, not what we feel or think. And he encourages readers to be people of faith, for if you can see the invisible, God will do the impossible.

Your Best Life Now

7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential

by

Read by

Live boldly and act on your most powerful beliefs with this life-changing guide to faith, positive thinking, and spiritual fulfillment.

