Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

You Can, You Will
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

You Can, You Will

8 Undeniable Qualities of a Winner

by Joel Osteen

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook ebook Hardcover Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Spanish ebook Hardcover See All

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 30, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 30, 2014

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781455559671

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Family & Relationships

Description

Commit to excellence and celebrate your natural gifts by embracing eight principles for professional and spiritual success from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.

In You Can, You Will, these eight undeniable qualities of winners can help you reach your potential and achieve new levels of success in your life:

  • Keep Your Vision in Front of You
  • Run Your Race
  • Expect Good Things
  • Have a Positive Mindset
  • Commit to Excellence
  • Keep Growing
  • Serve Others
  • Stay Passionate


You are created to be a winner. Live by Joel Osteen’s eight principles and boldly go in the direction of your destiny.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less