You Can, You Will
8 Undeniable Qualities of a Winner
Description
Commit to excellence and celebrate your natural gifts by embracing eight principles for professional and spiritual success from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.
In You Can, You Will, these eight undeniable qualities of winners can help you reach your potential and achieve new levels of success in your life:
You are created to be a winner. Live by Joel Osteen’s eight principles and boldly go in the direction of your destiny.
- Keep Your Vision in Front of You
- Run Your Race
- Expect Good Things
- Have a Positive Mindset
- Commit to Excellence
- Keep Growing
- Serve Others
- Stay Passionate
