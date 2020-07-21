Vacíate de lo negativo

EMPTY OUT THE GUILT. EMPTY OUT THE WORRY. EMPTY OUT THE DISCOURAGEMENT.
If you hold on to a little bitterness, a little guilt, and a little jealousy, all of those negative things are taking up space and you end up operating at only a fraction of what is possible. You need to operate at your maximum potential. Do your part and make room. Victory starts in our minds. Success, breakthroughs, and new levels of accomplishment depend on our making room for the right thoughts.
I’m asking you to empty out the negative. God is ready to fill your life with good things.