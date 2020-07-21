EMPTY OUT THE GUILT. EMPTY OUT THE WORRY.  EMPTY OUT THE DISCOURAGEMENT.

 

 

If you hold on to a little bitterness, a little guilt, and a little jealousy, all of those negative things are taking up space and you end up operating at only a fraction of what is possible. You need to operate at your maximum potential. Do your part and make room. Victory starts in our minds. Success, breakthroughs, and new levels of accomplishment depend on our making room for the right thoughts.

 

I’m asking you to empty out the negative. God is ready to fill your life with good things.

Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen is a New York Times bestselling author and the senior pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. More than 10 million viewers watch his weekly inspirational messages through television, and over 60 million people connect with Joel through his digital platforms worldwide. Joel can be heard 24/7 on SiriusXM 128 – Joel Osteen Radio. Connect with Joel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit his website at joelosteen.com.
Vacíate de lo negativo
Vacíate de lo negativo

Haz espacio para más gozo, mayor confianza y nuevos niveles de influencia

by

Release the negative thoughts and feelings that are weighing you down with #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.

It’s easy to go through life holding on to things that are weighing you down. Guilt. Resentment. Doubt. Worry. The problem is when you allow these things in, they’re taking up space for the good things that should be there. Imagine your life is like a container. You were created to be filled with joy, peace, confidence, creativity. But if you allow worry, shame, and other negativity in, it pushes out good thoughts.

Life is too short to go through it with negative things holding you down.

The Scripture says, “Give no place to the enemy.” Give no place to worry. Give no place to bitterness. You control what’s in your container. You control what you think about, what you choose to allow in. Every morning when you wake up, you need to empty out anything negative from the day before. Empty Out the Negative will help you disregard the ridiculing voices in your head and instead hear God and his grace. Empty out the negative, and God will fill you with good.