Two Words That Will Change Your Life Today





In his bestselling book, Joel Osteen taught that whatever follows the words “I am” will always come looking for you. Now, with this compact digest edition, perfect for on-the-go reading or as a gift, Joel emphasizes that if you stop criticizing yourself, you can instead discover your inner strengths, natural talents, and unique abilities and live the life of joy and power God intended for you. Rise to a new level and invite God’s goodness by focusing on I AM!