Two Words That Will Change Your Life Today
Change your life through two simple words with this compact book based on The Power of I Am by #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.Read More
In his bestselling book The Power of I Am, Joel Osteen taught that whatever follows the words “I am” will always come looking for you. Now, with this compact digest edition, perfect for on-the-go reading or as a gift, Joel emphasizes that if you stop criticizing yourself, you can instead discover your inner strengths, natural talents, and unique abilities and live the life of joy and power God intended for you. Rise to a new level and invite God’s goodness by focusing on I AM!
