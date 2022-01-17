Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Rule Your Day
Rule Your Day

6 Keys to Maximizing Your Success and Accelerating Your Dreams

by Joel Osteen

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Mar 8, 2022

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781546002284

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

#1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen teaches readers to keep their days full of faith, praise, and victory.

You would like to savor each moment, grow into your best life, engage in productive relationships, and see your dreams come to pass. But distractions, delays, and disappointments relentlessly hijack your plans and undermine your good intentions. While you can't control everything that comes your way, you can control how life's unexpected setbacks affect your attitude, emotions, thoughts, and actions.

In his latest work, #1New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen shows you how to be intentional and Rule Your Day. With his trademark wisdom and unwavering positivity, Joel reveals six keys for claiming control over each new day. He teaches you how to identify faulty thinking, recast your vision for the future, rise above your circumstances, guard your heart and mind against negativity, and transcend distractions to focus on what matters most.

When you work with the tools God has given you and take control of your time, you can bounce back from disappointments, prevent poisonous thoughts from entering your atmosphere, and fully enjoy the bright future that's ahead of you. Don't settle for surviving when you could be thriving—Rule Your Day!

