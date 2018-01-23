Order Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen is a New York Times bestselling author and the senior pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. More than 10 million viewers watch his weekly inspirational messages through television, and over 60 million people connect with Joel through his digital platforms worldwide. Joel can be heard 24/7 on SiriusXM 128 – Joel Osteen Radio. Connect with Joel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit his website at joelosteen.com.

Discover More

Blessed in the Darkness
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Blessed in the Darkness

How All Things Are Working for Your Good

by

Read by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549116414

USD: $15  /  CAD: $19.5

ON SALE: August 28th 2018

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

Select a format:

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook ebook Hardcover See All
Find comfort in dark times and grow your trust and faith in God with this inspiring and insightful guide from Lakewood Church pastor and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.

All of us will go through dark times that we don’t understand: a difficulty with a friend, an unfair situation at work, a financial setback, an unexpected illness, a divorce, or the loss of a loved one. Those types of experiences are part of the human journey. But when we find ourselves in such a place, it’s important that we keep a positive perspective. Joel Osteen writes that if we stay in faith and keep a good attitude when we go through challenges, we will not only grow, but we will see how all things work together for our good. Through practical applications and scriptural insight, Blessed in the Darkness focuses on how to draw closer to God and trust Him when life doesn’t make sense.

If we will go through the dark place in the valley trusting, believing, and knowing that God is still in control, we will come to the table that is already prepared for us, where our cup runs over.