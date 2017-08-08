El mismo Dios que nos lleva a los pastos verdes nos guía a través de los valles. El autor de mayor ventas del New York Times, Joel Osteen, comparte cómo Dios usa la oscuridad en la vida para siempre.





Todos pasaremos por tiempos oscuros que no entendemos: una dificultad con un amigo, una situación injusta en el trabajo, un contratiempo financiero, una enfermedad inesperada, un divorcio o la pérdida de un ser querido. Esos tipos de experiencias son parte del viaje humano. Pero cuando nos encontramos en un lugar así, es importante que mantengamos una perspectiva positiva. Joel Osteen escribe que si nos mantenemos en fe y mantenemos una buena actitud cuando pasamos por los desafíos, no solo creceremos, sino que también veremos cómo todas las cosas funcionan juntas para nuestro bien. A través de aplicaciones prácticas y una visión de las Escrituras, BENDECIDOS EN LA OSCURIDAD se enfoca en cómo acercarse a Dios y confiar en Él cuando la vida no tiene sentido.





Si vamos a recorrer el lugar oscuro del valle confiando, creyendo y sabiendo que Dios todavía tiene el control, llegaremos a la mesa que ya está preparada para nosotros, donde nuestra copa pasa.









Find comfort in dark times and grow your trust and faith in God with this inspiring and insightful guide from Lakewood Church pastor and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.

All of us will go through dark times that we don’t understand: a difficulty with a friend, an unfair situation at work, a financial setback, an unexpected illness, a divorce, or the loss of a loved one. Those types of experiences are part of the human journey. But when we find ourselves in such a place, it’s important that we keep a positive perspective. Joel Osteen writes that if we stay in faith and keep a good attitude when we go through challenges, we will not only grow, but we will see how all things work together for our good. Through practical applications and scriptural insight, BLESSED IN THE DARKNESS focuses on how to draw closer to God and trust Him when life doesn’t make sense.If we will go through the dark place in the valley trusting, believing, and knowing that God is still in control, we will come to the table that is already prepared for us, where our cup runs over.