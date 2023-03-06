Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Eat, Poop, Die
Eat, Poop, Die

How Animals Make Our World

by Joe Roman, PhD

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668632475

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Life Sciences / Ecology

Description

Conservation biologist Joe Roman reveals how ecosystems are sculpted and sustained by animals eating, pooping, and dying — and how these fundamental biological functions could save us from climate catastrophe. 
 

