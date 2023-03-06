Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Eat, Poop, Die
How Animals Make Our World
Description
Conservation biologist Joe Roman reveals how ecosystems are sculpted and sustained by animals eating, pooping, and dying — and how these fundamental biological functions could save us from climate catastrophe.
