Joe Roman, PhD

Joe Roman is a Harvard-trained evolutionary biologist based at the University of Vermont, where he is a fellow and writer in residence at the Gund Institute for Environment. Coverage of his work has been featured in the New York Times, The New Yorker, the Washington Post, The Atlantic, NPR, BBC, and other major media outlets. The winner of the 2012 Rachel Carson Environment Book Award for Listed, Joe writes for the New York Times, Audubon, New Scientist, Slate, Science, The Conversation, and other publications. He has also presented his work on endangered species conservation to the U.S. Congress, to the International Monetary Fund, at South by Southwest, and to the National Academy of Sciences. Joe received his PhD from Harvard University in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, and his MS in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation from the University of Florida. Thereafter, he received a Fulbright Fellowship in Brazil, a Hrdy Visiting Fellowship at Harvard University, a McCurdy Fellowship at the Duke University Marine Lab, a Fulbright-NSF Arctic Research Scholarship at the University of Iceland, a Bellagio Residency, and a Science and Technology Policy Fellowship from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, among other awards

