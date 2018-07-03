Jackrabbit Smile





Judith Mulhaney’s daughter, Jackrabbit, has been missing for five years. Well, she’s been missing from them for five years, but she’s been missing from everybody, including the local no-goods who ran with her, for a few months. Despite their misgivings about Judith and her son, Hap and Leonard take the case. It isn’t long until they find themselves mixed up in a revivalist cult that believes Jesus will return flanked by an army of lizard-men– solving a murder to boot.





With Lansdale’s trademark humor, whip-smart dialogue, and plenty of ass-kicking adventures to be had, you won’t want to miss Hap and Leonard’s latest.

Hap and Leonard are an unlikely pair-Hap, a self-proclaimed white trash rebel, and Leonard, a tough-as-nails black gay Vietnam vet and Republican-but they’re the closest friend either of them has in the world. Hap is celebrating his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Brett (who is also Hap and Leonard’s boss), when their backyard barbecue is interrupted by a couple of Pentecostal white supremacists. They’re not too happy to see Leonard, and no one is happy to see them, but they have a problem and only Hap and Leonard will take the case.