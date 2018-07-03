Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jackrabbit Smile
Edgar Award-winner and fan favorite Joe R. Lansdale is back with Hap and Leonard’s latest caper: investigating the disappearance of a revivalist cult leader’s daughter.Read More
Hap and Leonard are an unlikely pair-Hap, a self-proclaimed white trash rebel, and Leonard, a tough-as-nails black gay Vietnam vet and Republican-but they’re the closest friend either of them has in the world. Hap is celebrating his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Brett (who is also Hap and Leonard’s boss), when their backyard barbecue is interrupted by a couple of Pentecostal white supremacists. They’re not too happy to see Leonard, and no one is happy to see them, but they have a problem and only Hap and Leonard will take the case.
Hap and Leonard are an unlikely pair-Hap, a self-proclaimed white trash rebel, and Leonard, a tough-as-nails black gay Vietnam vet and Republican-but they’re the closest friend either of them has in the world. Hap is celebrating his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Brett (who is also Hap and Leonard’s boss), when their backyard barbecue is interrupted by a couple of Pentecostal white supremacists. They’re not too happy to see Leonard, and no one is happy to see them, but they have a problem and only Hap and Leonard will take the case.
Judith Mulhaney’s daughter, Jackrabbit, has been missing for five years. Well, she’s been missing from them for five years, but she’s been missing from everybody, including the local no-goods who ran with her, for a few months. Despite their misgivings about Judith and her son, Hap and Leonard take the case. It isn’t long until they find themselves mixed up in a revivalist cult that believes Jesus will return flanked by an army of lizard-men– solving a murder to boot.
With Lansdale’s trademark humor, whip-smart dialogue, and plenty of ass-kicking adventures to be had, you won’t want to miss Hap and Leonard’s latest.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Talking dirty can be great fun, especially when the trash talkers are Hap Collins and Leonard Pine, the cutup private eyes in Joe R. Lansdale's Texas crime capers."—Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review
"Part of what makes this book exceptional is the way Lansdale portrays the long legacy of race and class discrimination as the characters' lived experience. . . . Lansdale is one of a kind, with a deceptively folksy and funny voice that hides real darkness; fans of the eponymous SundanceTV series will be delighted to find the books are even better."—Booklist (starred review)
"Raucous . . . As always, Lansdale provides a wild, fun ride with an astute eye on social issues."—Publishers Weekly
"Fans of the books and Sundance TV series will eagerly follow the men through their latest, politically timely hullabaloo."—Library Journal
"A companionable, enjoyable, and profane series . . . Its pleasures are still welcome."—Kirkus Reviews