Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hurricane Season
The Unforgettable Story of the 2017 Houston Astros and the Resilience of a City
An inside look at the 2017 Houston Astros championship season, focusing on the epic seven-game World Series, the front office decisions that built a winning team, and the resilience of the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The Astros’ first-ever World Series victory is a great baseball story, but it’s also the story of a major American city–a city (and a state) that the rest of the nation doesn’t always love or understand–becoming a sentimental favorite because of its grace and good will in response to the largest natural disaster in American history.