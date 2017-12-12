Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joe Holley
Joe Holley writes the “Native Texan” column for the Houston Chronicle. A native Texan himself, he received degrees from Abilene Christian University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Columbia University and is a former editor of the Texas Observer and a regular contributor to Texas Monthly. Holley is a former editorial page editor and columnist for newspapers in San Antonio and San Diego and a staff writer for The Washington Post. He has been a regular contributor to Texas Monthly and Columbia Journalism Review. He is also the author of Hurricane Season.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sutherland Springs
One part Columbine, one part God Save Texas, Joe Holley's riveting, compassionate book examines the 2017 mass shooting at a church in a small Texas…
Hurricane Season
An inside look at the 2017 Houston Astros championship season, focusing on the epic seven-game World Series, the front office decisions that built a winning…