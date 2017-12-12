Joe Holley

Joe Holley writes the “Native Texan” column for the Houston Chronicle. A native Texan himself, he received degrees from Abilene Christian University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Columbia University and is a former editor of the Texas Observer and a regular contributor to Texas Monthly. Holley is a former editorial page editor and columnist for newspapers in San Antonio and San Diego and a staff writer for The Washington Post. He has been a regular contributor to Texas Monthly and Columbia Journalism Review. He is also the author of Hurricane Season.