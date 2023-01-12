Free shipping on orders $35+
The Homebrewer's Garden, 2nd Edition
How to Grow, Prepare & Use Your Own Hops, Malts & Brewing Herbs
If you have a backyard, or even a sunny porch or balcony, you can grow your own hops, brewing herbs, and malt grains to enhance the flavor, aroma, and uniqueness of your home-brewed beer — and ensure that you have the freshest, purest, best ingredients possible. Simple instructions from experts Joe and Dennis Fisher guide you through every step of the process, from setting up your first hop trellis to planting and caring for your herbs, harvesting and drying them, malting grain, and brewing more than 25 recipes specifically designed for homegrown ingredients. This fully updated second edition includes a new section featuring color photography of the plants, expanded information on growing hops in small spaces, innovative trellising ideas, an expanded section on malting, new profiles of prominent grower/brewers, and up-to-date information on grain-growing best practices.
“The Homebrewer’s Garden is extraordinarily handy, with an easy-to-follow format. With a thorough foundation for fundamental and innovative homebrewing, it is the perfect resource for gardener-homebrewers.”
— Charlie Papazian, founder and past president of the Brewers Association and author, The Complete Joy of Homebrewing
“The Homebrewers Garden is a fantastic resource for learning how to grow your own ingredients and harvest them at peak flavor. Your taste buds and your friends will be happy you invested some time with this book.”
— Russ Klisch, owner and founder, Lakefront Brewery
