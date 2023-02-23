This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A Gentleman never tells…but some secrets have a way of getting out.



Frank Melrose is on the cusp of taking his father's printing business global—the last thing he needs is the distraction of any woman, let alone the dazzling Taya Winters.



He's under pressure from the newspaper to unmask the mysterious highwayman causing havoc in Belmore Square, but his infuriating clashes with Taya keep slowing him down.



What's more, he's sure that the highwayman is right under their noses—and that exposing their identity will end not only his story, but ruin his family, too…