A Gentleman Never Tells
A Gentleman Never Tells

by Jodi Ellen Malpas

Aug 15, 2023

368 Pages

Forever

9781538726228

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

A Gentleman never tells…but some secrets have a way of getting out.

Frank Melrose is on the cusp of taking his father's printing business global—the last thing he needs is the distraction of any woman, let alone the dazzling Taya Winters.

He's under pressure from the newspaper to unmask the mysterious highwayman causing havoc in Belmore Square, but his infuriating clashes with Taya keep slowing him down.

What's more, he's sure that the highwayman is right under their noses—and that exposing their identity will end not only his story, but ruin his family, too…

"Malpas's sexy love scenes scorch the page."—Publishers Weekly on One Night with the Duke
