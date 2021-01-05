Battle of the Butts
Battle of the Butts

The Science Behind Animal Behinds

ON SALE: September 28th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Anatomy & Physiology

PAGE COUNT: 48

Did you know manatees swim using farts? Or that herrings communicate by passing gas?

Butts are used for breathing, eating, swimming, talking, and even killing in the animal kingdom. Focusing on ten different animals and their derrières, and offering fun facts about their origin, habitat, and "posterior power," this hilarious book captures the wonder of our ecosystem. Which animal has the coolest butt power? That's up to you to decide! 

