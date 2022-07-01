Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Human Body Learning Lab
Take an Inside Tour of How Your Anatomy Works
Description
Pediatrician Dr. Betty Choi invites kids ages 8 and up to explore the marvels of the human body with lively hands-on projects and activities, including shaping bones from salt dough, creating a moving model of the eyes, crafting a 3d skin model, making a blow-up model of how a bicep muscle contracts, tracing capillary action, and even setting up a working model of the urinary system to show how pee is produced.
Packed with colorful diagrams of how each major body system works, fun facts, and easy tests that kids can use to learn about and evaluate their own body functions—from touch sensitivity to colorblindness, taste perception, lung capacity and more—The Human Body Learning Lab makes biology more exciting and engaging than ever.
What's Inside
Praise
"This is the book we have been waiting for...Visually stunning, fun, active, and educational.” – Janene H. Fuerch, MD, neonatologist at Stanford Children's Hospital and co-founder of EMME
"A wealth of useful information about the workings of the human body." – Howard J. Bennett, MD, pediatrician and author of The Fantastic Body
