



Jerry Brown is no ordinary politician. Like his state, he is eclectic, brilliant, unpredictable and sometimes weird. And, as with so much that California invents and export, Brown’s life story reveals a great deal about this country. With the exclusive cooperation of Governor Brown himself, seasoned political reporter and bestselling biographer Jim Newton has written the definitive account of Jerry Brown’s life. The son of Pat Brown, who served as governor of California through the 1960s, Jerry would extend and also radically alter the legacy of his father through his own service in the governor’s mansion. The story of Jerry Brown’s life is in many ways the story of California today and how it came to produce the largest economy in the United States. Man of Tomorrow will reveal the blueprint of Jerry Brown’s political genius: equal parts fiscal conservatism and social progressivism. Jim Newton also reveals another side of Jerry Brown, the once-promising presidential candidate whose defeat on the national stage did nothing to diminish the scale of his political ambitions. To the same degree that California represents the future of America, Jim Newton’s account of Jerry Brown’s life offers a new way of understanding how politics works today.