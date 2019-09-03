Jim Newton

Jim Newton is editor at large of the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the Los Angeles Times‘ coverage of the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and the earthquake of 1994, both of which were awarded Pulitzer Prizes to the staff. Newton is also the author of two critically acclaimed, bestselling biographies, Justice for All: Earl Warren and the Nation He Made, and Eisenhower: The White House Years and collaborated with Leon Panetta on his New York Times bestselling autobiography Worthy Fights.



