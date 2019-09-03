Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jim Newton
Jim Newton is editor at large of the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the Los Angeles Times‘ coverage of the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and the earthquake of 1994, both of which were awarded Pulitzer Prizes to the staff. Newton is also the author of two critically acclaimed, bestselling biographies, Justice for All: Earl Warren and the Nation He Made, and Eisenhower: The White House Years and collaborated with Leon Panetta on his New York Times bestselling autobiography Worthy Fights.Read More
By the Author
Man of Tomorrow
Critically acclaimed and bestselling biographer Jim Newton's deeply revealing account of the life of the singular politician Jerry BrownJerry Brown is no ordinary politician. Like…