This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Wigging Out is a stunning visual journey through the fascinating history of wigs and hairpieces, covering thousands of years of hair worn by everyone from Cleopatra and Louis XIV to Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga.



Starting in ancient Egypt and ending on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Wigging Out features capsule fashion histories set alongside spectacular images of real and synthetic wigs worn by everyone from Roman emperors and nineteenth-century Gibson Girls to twenty-first-century drag queens and London street punks. Including interviews with modern wigmakers, stylists, and braiders, Wigging Out is a revelatory mash-up of styles, stories, and personalities that takes readers on a joyful romp through fake-hair history.