From that blues bar you haven’t visited yet to the desert hike you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Phoenix & Tucson.
- Cool things to do in and around the cities: Kick back at a Spring Training game or squeeze into the grandstands of El Gran Mercado for some lucha libre. Bike the famed Loop in Tucson, kayak Tempe Town Lake, and lace up your boots for an urban hike in the Phoenix Mountains. Support local BIPOC writers at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore and taste what’s on tap at a women-owned brewery. Savor Sonoran-style food like tamales and carne asada or try authentic Tohono O’odham fry bread
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Dip into hot springs or cool off in a secret swimming hole. Travel back in time in a ghost town or sip your way through wine country. Trek the Arizona Trail, hike the hoodoos at Chiricahua National Monument, pick saguaro fruit, and spend a night under the stars
- Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for each season, activities for kids, outdoor adventures, learning about indigenous cultures, getting to know a new neighborhood, and more
- A local's advice: Whether it’s a wilderness area or a beloved soul food spot, local author Jessica Dunham knows the ins and outs of Arizona
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses and nearby spots, plus tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular attraction
