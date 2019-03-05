Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dead Sea Conspiracy
A Novel
In Book 2 of the Dead Sea Chronicles series, archeologist Nicole Berman is about to discover the key to unifying three major religions, but a dangerous and evil enemy is out to stop her.Read More
In Dead Sea Conspiracy, archaeologist Nicole Berman gets permission and secures funding for her controversial Saudi Arabian dig while grieving a personal tragedy. Nicole has more than a hunch that this dig may change history books forever. She assembles a team that will ultimately surprise-and in some cases-betray her. Will she find what she believes to be the key to unifying the three major religions before a dangerous enemy gets to her?
Meanwhile, readers are launched back to ancient Ur where young Abram is sent to learn from his forebears, who tell him firsthand stories of the Great Flood and being on the ark. How will Abram cope with his heritage of multiple faiths?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
No one does fiction like Jerry Jenkins!—Karen Kingsbury, bestselling author
Jerry Jenkins brings a 4,000 year old story to life. As he does, he presents a contemporary one filled with intrigue and high stakes for each character-and the world. I'm excited to see what will happen with this series!—Chris Fabry, award-winning author, radio personality, and host of Chris Fabry Live on Moody Radio
Master storyteller, Jerry Jenkins combines two storylines, two eras, and two apparently unsolvable dilemmas into one intriguing story. A brilliant beginning to a new series that's sure to fascinate and entertain.—Angela Hunt, author of Jerusalem's Queen