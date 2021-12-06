Dead Sea Conspiracy
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Dead Sea Conspiracy

A Novel

by Jerry B. Jenkins

Worthy Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781546002185

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Christian / Historical

PAGE COUNT: 320

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable
In Book 2 of the Dead Sea Chronicles, archaeologist Nicole Berman is about to discover the key to unifying three major religions, if a dangerous and evil enemy doesn’t stop her first.

Archaeologist Nicole Berman is the first woman to be awarded a permit to lead a dig in Saudi Arabia. Nicole believes what she hopes to discover has the power to to rewrite world history. She assembles a team that will ultimately surprise – and in some cases – betray her. 

In a parallel storyline, readers are launched back to ancient Ur where young Abram is sent to learn from his forebears, who tell him firsthand stories of being on the ark during the Great Flood. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

No one does fiction like Jerry Jenkins!—Karen Kingsbury, bestselling author
Jerry Jenkins brings a 4,000 year old story to life. As he does, he presents a contemporary one filled with intrigue and high stakes for each character-and the world. I'm excited to see what will happen with this series!—Chris Fabry, award-winning author, radio personality, and host of Chris Fabry Live on Moody Radio
Master storyteller, Jerry Jenkins combines two storylines, two eras, and two apparently unsolvable dilemmas into one intriguing story. A brilliant beginning to a new series that's sure to fascinate and entertain.—Angela Hunt, author of Jerusalem's Queen
Read More Read Less