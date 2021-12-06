Dead Sea Conspiracy

In Book 2 of the Dead Sea Chronicles, archaeologist Nicole Berman is about to discover the key to unifying three major religions, if a dangerous and evil enemy doesn’t stop her first.
Archaeologist Nicole Berman is the first woman to be awarded a permit to lead a dig in Saudi Arabia. Nicole believes what she hopes to discover has the power to to rewrite world history. She assembles a team that will ultimately surprise – and in some cases – betray her.
In a parallel storyline, readers are launched back to ancient Ur where young Abram is sent to learn from his forebears, who tell him firsthand stories of being on the ark during the Great Flood.
Reader Reviews
Praise
No one does fiction like Jerry Jenkins!—Karen Kingsbury, bestselling author
Jerry Jenkins brings a 4,000 year old story to life. As he does, he presents a contemporary one filled with intrigue and high stakes for each character-and the world. I'm excited to see what will happen with this series!—Chris Fabry, award-winning author, radio personality, and host of Chris Fabry Live on Moody Radio
Master storyteller, Jerry Jenkins combines two storylines, two eras, and two apparently unsolvable dilemmas into one intriguing story. A brilliant beginning to a new series that's sure to fascinate and entertain.—Angela Hunt, author of Jerusalem's Queen