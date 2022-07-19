Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Total Olympics
Total Olympics

Every Obscure, Hilarious, Dramatic, and Inspiring Tale Worth Knowing

by Jeremy Fuchs

Narrator Oliver Wyman

ebook Hardcover

May 11, 2021

On Sale

May 11, 2021

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781649040213

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Olympics & Paralympics

Description

“An indispensable Olympic resource and a lot of pure fun.”––Jack McCallum, author of the New York Times bestseller Dream Team
 
Faster! Higher! Stronger! Stranger! A glorious tapestry of legendary characters, forgotten records, crazy accomplishments, unbelievable feats, wacky contests, and controversial moments, Total Olympics is pure pleasure for anyone who loves the world’s greatest sporting event.
 
Discover how the modern Games began, in an out-of-the-way Victorian English town named Much Wenlock. Long-discontinued Olympic sports like tug of war, firefighting, live pigeon shooting, and painting. (Picasso for the gold?) And the over-the-top, heroic exploits that make it all so thrilling––like the inspiring story of gymnast Shun Fujimoto who brought his team to victory while fighting through the pain of a broken knee. With hundreds of true stories, it’s a collection of sports yearns unlike any other.
 

Praise

"Total Olympics is a must-have reference book heading into the Tokyo Games."—SB Nation's Land-Grant Holy Land
 
